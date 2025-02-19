James Beadle has been offered a simple piece of advice heading into Sheffield Wednesday’s tall order Championship clash at Burnley this weekend; keep calm and crack on.

Against Coventry City last time out the England under-21 goalkeeper made a hugely impressive save to deny Tatsuhiro Sakamoto’s header at close range 76 minutes into the clash to keep the score at 1-1. But such is the nature of goalkeeping, his outing will of course be remembered centrally for his spill of a late flier that allowed Ellis Simms to win the game for the visiting Sky Blues.

Coventry boss Frank Lampard is a manager who knows plenty about hotshot young players having built his Derby County side around the likes of Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Harry Wilson - as well as embarking on his own legendary playing career as a teenager in the mid-1990s. He’s all too aware of Beadle’s undoubted talent and his assistant boss Joe Edwards worked with the Brighton & Hove Albion loanee in the England set-up.

Offering any advice he’d offer to Beadle on any criticism likely to come his way, Lampard told The Star: “I would say absolutely nothing to him other than he should keep going and he should keep his head because I know he's a highly talented goalkeeper, really good. Some of my staff have worked with him. It's par for the course of being a goalkeeper but he'll be OK. He's a really bright, talented goalkeeper.”

There seems little doubt Beadle will retain the gloves heading to Turf Moor with Owls boss Danny Röhl having made clear he is the club’s number one, with fellow talent Pierce Charles acting as back-up. Lampard reiterated the life of a goalkeeper can be a difficult one to navigate and looked inwards at how talented young stoppers can quickly bounce back from an unwanted spotlight.

“We've got a good young goalkeeper (Oliver Dovin) as well,” Lampard said. “He made a mistake against Leeds, a clear one just like that. What Ollie has done since then is make some really big saves for us and Beadle made an amazing save from the header. That was an incredible, high-level save. All credit to goalkeepers, I wasn't one, but when you are and you make a mistake it's always so clear to see and it can be fatal.”