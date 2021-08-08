The Owls earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw away at fellow promotion hopefuls Charlton Athletic to record their second clean sheet in two competitive matches this season.

But most memorable was the return of away supporters, who were able sing their heart out for the Blue and White Wizards for the first time since March 2020.

Here are some of the reactions Wednesday fans offered on social media – and many are saying the same thing; that it was an encouraging start to what could be a long journey under Darren Moore.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday fans were on the road again at Charlton Athletic this weekend.

@andymcelwaine: Game won’t live long in the memory. Encouraging signs from the defence and Brown could be a very canny bit of business. But the real highlight was seeing people together and doing something which has been taken away for us for so long. Cracking day out.

@jamesmappin: Would you have taken a point before we kicked off? Yes. It’s just the manner in which we went about it. I felt deflated but maybe we just had too much optimism going into it. One shot on target isn’t good enough but I have to tell myself its the first game and a long season.

@steal1867: Positives is the word that immediately springs to mind. Nothing blindingly brilliant but the blocks are there that could be molded into something great. The balance we have ached for is there in the squad. Height, strength, passing range, skill, pace. The shooting/scoring is key.

@northerntops: I had such an amazing day, meeting people I haven’t seen since lockdown. Singing all together in the stand priceless. The result wasn’t bad either

@joshmorris36: Well drilled, maintained the point well, need to gel in order to get the attacking success that we need but that will come in time

@ChrisEason84: As for the comments about not looking strong or sharp enough in attack, for me, Charlton weren't interested in defending fairly. They were very clever with how they managed our attacks.

@Killamarshtrek: I know we’re trying to be positive but I have to say what I’ve seen. For the 2nd week in a row, defensively solid, but no intensity whatsoever and virtually nothing up front!

@caistorowl: Promising start, more positives than negatives. Good solid display by most players. Think this is the way we wil set up for away matches, hopefully more attacking intent at home.

@MattSummerhill: Looked solid at the back, sketchy going forward but that will come. Missed best chance of the game. We will get stronger

@vinyl_beer_swfc: Thought the midfield played too deep leaving Kamberi a lot of work to do on his own. Really needs one of them to sit in the gap between midfield and attack. Good away point though and solid defensively. Green was poor, Adeniran lively.

@Bally_442: Enthusiasm over number of new signings has probably clouded the reality that it'll take time to gel. Solid enough performance against a playoff contender with a more established squad. Work to do but no need for rash reactions!

@superjeans: Lots of positives. A brand new team that got a point against a good opposition. Rode some luck but so did they. Some talent in the team that I’m looking forward to watching develop.

@Brad19603253: We knew the team wasnt going to be amazing over night, with that in mind - pretty happy with a point and a clean sheet in very tough away game to start the season. I can only see us getting better. UTO

@swfc_brad: Last season we would have lost that, mentality seems fresh and up for a battle, new lads looked great, room for improvement definitely but its a good start

@SteSpen5: All being well, will prove to be a decent point - they’ve lost one in 9 under Adkins and missed out on play-offs on GD. These are teams we will need to take points from away and hopefully beat at home. Squad will settle. Judge them in a month or so.