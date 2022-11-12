Spurr’s young lad is fighting serious illness at the moment, battling against kidney cancer, but despite his situation the three-year-old is staying strong with a smile on his face and a strength beyond his years.

On Sunday a charity game will be held in order to help raise money for the inspirational three-year-old, and his dad says that they’re hoping to raise as much money possible so that they can look at alternative ways to potentially help save his life.

Speaking ahead of the game, which will include Wednesday legends such as Carlton Palmer and Deon Burton, Spurr told the Owls, “Some people might have heard about our little boy going through hell at the moment - he was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour, and to cut a long story short the results of his surgery after having his kidney removed have made everything high risk.

“He’s got two tumours on his lungs that are still there, so he’s having the most intense treatment that the NHS have got. Because of the high-risk stuff, his current chances of survival are not great.

“So we’re currently trying to raise as much money as possible, in case there is something possible - if this doesn’t work - where we can take him and get that treatment. Because at the moment where the path is going to go, and it’s difficult to handle.

“It’s any parents worst nightmare, we don’t know if our little boy is going to pull through or not. He’s a special little boy, he’s our everything, and we just want to be in a position where if there aren’t any more options here then we need to be ready to go wherever - just to give him that extra chance.”

On top of Palmer, Burton and himself, former Owls captain, Rob Jones, will also be lacing up his boots for a good cause, and Spurr says that the Wednesday family have really stepped up to do their bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Tommy Spurr with his son Rio. (Photo: Doncaster Rovers FC).

“I’ve had some unbelievable messages on Twitter and Instagram from Wednesday fans,” he said. “And seen that so many have donated and offered to do things to help fundraise for Rio… I try to message back to every single one of them to say how grateful we are, and if people can come down on Sunday then it’ll be a good, fun day out. If they can, we appreciate every bit of support that we get.”

James Coppinger, Frank Sinclair, Chris Brown, David Cotterill, Billy Paynter, Martin Woods, Tom Zanetti, Tom Turgoose, Woody from Woody and Kleiny, Dan Osbourne, Man like haks, Flintz, Chet Sket, Neffati Brothers, Billy Price, Ashley Taylor Dawson, Dean Gaffney and Matt Lapinskas.

Dean Saunders will be there as manager on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad