Elimination for Sheffield Wednesday man after disappointing result ends hopes

Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Pierce Charles, will not be playing at the 2025 U21 European Championships unfortunately.

The highly-rated Owls stopper has become an important player between the sticks for Northern Ireland at youth level, climbing up the ranks and even getting time amongst the seniors over the course of the last few months, however on Tuesday night he was unable to help his side avoid defeat to Ukraine.

Charles started in Ballymena, taking his place in goal against the table-topping Ukrainians as they sought to solidify their place above England in Group F, however things got off to a bad start when they found themselves 1-0 down inside the opening 10 minutes after a deflected effort wrong-footed the Wednesday goalkeeper and found the back of the net.

Things had got worse by the half hour mark, too, with a second goal being scored by the visitors that gave NI a mountain to climb... Charlie Allen did pull one back from the penalty spot late on, but Tommy Wright’s side ran out of time and saw their hopes of reaching the 2025 U21s Euros dashed.

They now sit fifth in their group with two games left to play knowing that a top two finish is out of their grasp, however they will be hoping to end things on a positive note next month when they face Azerbaijan and Luxembourg. Charles is expected to be part of that squad too, unless he gets a call for the senior side alongside his brother Shea, of course.

For now, though, he’ll return to Middlewood Road to re-join his Owls teammates ahead of their game against Queens Park Rangers, where he’ll continue his development under the guidance of Sal Bibbo and Danny Röhl ahead of a potential outing in the Carabao Cup against Blackpool next week.