Eight free agents Sheffield Wednesday could sign The January transfer window is fast approaching and it's a chance for clubs to make that inspired signing that could be the difference come May. Here's a look at eight free transfers that the Owls could sign for free before the January transfer window opens... 1. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas The Arsenal academy product is a free agent after being released by QPR. The 27-year-old striker has also played for Ipswich, Bristol City and Cardiff. pa Buy a Photo 2. Papy Djilobodji Djilobodji's Sunderland career ended in controversial circumstances, but the 30-year-old defender has previously played for Chelsea, Dijon and Werder Bremen. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Scott Golbourne The 30-year-old defender is without a club after leaving Bristol City in the summer and has experience at MK Dons, Wolves and Barnsley. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Glen Johnson Ex-Stoke, Portsmouth and Liverpool right-back Johnson has been without a club since the summer. the 34-year-old has over 450 career appearances. pa Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2