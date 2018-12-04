Jos Luhukay

Eight free agents Sheffield Wednesday could sign

The January transfer window is fast approaching and it's a chance for clubs to make that inspired signing that could be the difference come May.

Here's a look at eight free transfers that the Owls could sign for free before the January transfer window opens...

The Arsenal academy product is a free agent after being released by QPR. The 27-year-old striker has also played for Ipswich, Bristol City and Cardiff.

1. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Djilobodji's Sunderland career ended in controversial circumstances, but the 30-year-old defender has previously played for Chelsea, Dijon and Werder Bremen.

2. Papy Djilobodji

The 30-year-old defender is without a club after leaving Bristol City in the summer and has experience at MK Dons, Wolves and Barnsley.

3. Scott Golbourne

Ex-Stoke, Portsmouth and Liverpool right-back Johnson has been without a club since the summer. the 34-year-old has over 450 career appearances.

4. Glen Johnson

