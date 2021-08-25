This summer has seen the Owls have a complete overhaul of their squad as they look for a quick return to the Championship.
Speaking to the club, Iorfa said: “We’re in a new league, and it’s basically a new team in terms of the amount of new faces… There’s real optimism around the place, things are looking up, things are looking bright and it feels like a good place to be at. We’ve started the season well - and long may it continue.”
Here is the best of today’s Championship and League One rumours...
1. Portsmouth join race to sign Bristol City defender
Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and Hearts are in the race to sign Taylor Moore from Bristol City. The Robins are reportedly willing to loan out Moore before deadline day. (Football Insider)
Photo: Alex Burstow
2. Cheltenham reject second bid for captain
Cheltenham have rejected a second bid for captain Ben Tozer from Wrexham. The National League club had reportedly doubled their first bid to £120,000. (Gloucestershire Live)
Photo: Dan Istitene
3. Wolves set to swoop for Cardiff City striker
Wolves are reportedly preparing a late move for Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore. Bruno Lage’s side are ready to offer £7 million for the 29-year-old. (Football Insider)
Photo: Shaun Botterill
4. Barnsley offer $1m to sign New Zealand international
Barnsley have reportedly offered close to $1 million to sign midfielder Joe Bell from Norwegian side Viking FK. Bell was a key figure in the OlyWhites squad that reached the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics last month. (Stuff.nz)
Photo: Catherine Ivill