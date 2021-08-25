This summer has seen the Owls have a complete overhaul of their squad as they look for a quick return to the Championship.

Speaking to the club, Iorfa said: “We’re in a new league, and it’s basically a new team in terms of the amount of new faces… There’s real optimism around the place, things are looking up, things are looking bright and it feels like a good place to be at. We’ve started the season well - and long may it continue.”