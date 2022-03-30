EFL Top 50: One Sheffield Wednesday player makes it into magazine's prestigious annual list

And it's really no surprise which one.

Barry Bannan has consistently been one of Wednesday’s best players since making the move to Hillsborough in 2015 and in the weekend win over Cheltenham made his 300th appearance for the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan, right, has been named in FourFourTwo magazine's EFL Top 50 players

This season the 32-year-old has led by example as Darren Moore’s side aim to return to the Championship after last season’s relegation to League One.

“I touched on it at the start of the season,” he told The Star recently. “I want to get this club back because I felt that I let them down last year by getting the club relegated as captain.

“I’m taking a lot on my shoulders to try and get them back, along with my teammates, and I won’t stop until I do that.”

Bannan’s performances have seen the Scot placed at 41 on FourFourTwo’s EFL Top 50 list, just ahead of Wigan’s James McClean.

Wednesday’s local and League One rivals Rotherham United have two players on the list – Dan Barlaser in 36th place and striker Michael Smith at 21.

Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp is in 37 and loanee Morgan Gibbs-White is 13th.

The highest-placed League One player is MK Dons’ Scott Twine at 14th position.