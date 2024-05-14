EFL confirm transfer window dates as Sheffield Wednesday head into pivotal summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The English Football League has confirmed the upcoming season’s transfer windows ahead of a big summer for Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday have lots of work to do over the next few weeks, and while the immediate concern is with regards to putting together their retained list and entering into contract talks with all of those they want to stick around, it will soon shift to bringing in new recruits.

Danny Röhl has made it clear that he wants to get to work early, that his team is starting to take shape already by the time the squad returns for preseason, and on that note it was confirmed on Tuesday when the club - and all their counterparts in the English Football League - will be able to register new players into their ranks.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement released by the league this week, they said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EFL has today confirmed the opening and closing dates for the 2024/25 summer and winter transfer windows.

The summer transfer window will open from 14 June 2024 and close on Friday 30 August 2024 at 11pm.

The winter transfer window will open on 1 January 2025 and close on Monday 3 February 2025 at 11pm.