EFL clarifies position on Sheffield Wednesday’s late kit change before their goalless draw at Millwall

The English Football League have issued a statement to clarify why Sheffield Wednesday wore their blue home kit against Millwall.

Referee Tim Robinson instructed the Owls to change their strip just a few hours before Tuesday's goalless draw at The Den.

Robinson told Wednesday manager Steve Bruce at 4pm that his team would have to wear their home blue-and-white kit, despite the Lions already being set to wear their traditional dark blue strip.

Bruce and his opposite number Neil Harris were left perplexed by Robinson's call.

An EFL spokesman told The Star: “The prospect of a potential kit clash was raised in advance of last night’s fixture between Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall at the New Den. On arrival the match referee assessed all available options in advance of kick-off, which included the visitor’s home, away and 3rd kits.

“Following consultation with both Clubs, it was determined that various elements of Sheffield Wednesday’s yellow and black kit clashed and, as a result of a number of concerns, the selected kit was agreed as the most appropriate option."

Bruce questioned why Robinson did not allow the Owls to wear their yellow away strip.

"It was the referee’s call," he said. "We were bamboozled at four o’clock when we got the phone call and the referee chose the blue and white.

"I have always thought they [Millwall] played in dark blue so you better get the referee up here and question him.

“We were absolutely shocked that we didn’t play in our yellow kit. Apparently we have got a navy stripe down the sleeve and I think he [the referee] wasn’t happy with that so you better go and ask him but I was baffled. It was certainly a strange decision."

He felt it was a factor in their below-par first half showing, claiming the kit clash contributed to the result.

Bruce quipped: "Both teams had a colour clash with the strips and forgot how to pass it to each other."

Chances were few and far between as the two teams played out a dull stalemate.

On the kit clash, Millwall boss Harris said: "It was a bit strange. It wasn't as bad pitch side. The players did not moan about it.

"What I have just said to the guys downstairs is when you are on the pitch and you are talking about some excellent footballers, those players don't need to be facing a player to be able to make the pass, they can see him out of the corner of their eye. And make passes around corners, you couldn't do that tonight.

“In the modern day, should there be that closer clash? I don't think so and there is no excuse for it. It didn't affect the players so there are no complaints from us."

