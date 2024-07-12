Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Josh Windass said it was an easy decision to sign a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday – but admits that he thought he was on his way out.

Getting a new deal sorted for the Owls attacker was high up on Danny Röhl’s list of priorities this summer, with Windass having played a huge role in the club’s Championship survival with a string of excellent performances at the back end of the campaign.

It was on, then off, then on again in recent weeks, but this month the news was finally confirmed that he had put pen to paper on a new deal that would keep him at Hillsborough despite interest from elsewhere. Röhl, he says, played a big part – but he wasn’t the only one.

“Baz text me a couple of times,” Windass told The Star with a smile. “He was just saying that when I left Rangers I regretted it, so if I left here then I’d regret it too - and he was right. Leaving big clubs always leaves you feeling a bit sad afterwards, so yeah - it was an easy decision, there was just some business stuff that needed sorting out, that was all.”

An easy decision or not, though, the 30-year-old admitted that he thought he was going to be moving on in the week prior to him re-signing, explaining that he’d hinted at it to teammates before getting the all-important nod from the manager.

He explained, "I’d already spoken to a couple of people and, not said bye as such, but sort of said that it could be the end of the road. But as you know with contracts things go off behind the scenes, and I didn’t really get involved… Then Danny text me saying, ‘I’ll see you in tomorrow’.

“With contracts everyone just imagines that it’s money and stuff, but it had nothing to do with money. Once that stuff got sorted with my agent I spoke to Danny and just told him I’d be back running around that track tomorrow!”

Windass was back with a bang as he scored shortly after renewal in the 2-0 win over Alfreton Town at the weekend, and will be hoping that it’s the first of many more goals to come over the next few months.