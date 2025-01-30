Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday are rapidly closing in on the signing of Scotland international Stuart Armstrong, The Star understands.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former former Southampton midfielder, who worked alongside Danny Röhl on the south coast, is understood to have flown in from the Spanish training camp of his former club Vancouver Whitecaps earlier today to put the finishing touches on his permanent switch to Wednesday. A deal is believed to be agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star can also reveal that Armstrong was booked in for a mid-afternoon medical with the club. Barring any unforeseen hiccups, the 32-year-old looks set to complete his move back to the Championship from which he was promoted with the Saints last season.

A former Celtic man, Armstrong played in a friendly for the MLS side on Wednesday, a 1-1 draw with Irish Premier League outfit St Pat’s Athletic, as he sought to tip-up his fitness ahead of the proposed switch. Should the deal be completed as expected ahead of a Friday lunchtime deadline, Armstrong would be eligible to make his Wednesday debut in this weekend’s Championship clash against Luton Town at Hillsborough.

Speaking ahead of the clash and asked on Armstrong, Owls boss Danny Röhl refused to confirm or deny reports of the signing but spoke glowingly on the qualities he has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stuey Armstrong is a very experienced player,” Röhl told the media. “A good player that was promoted last year with Southampton. I know him from Southampton, and he’s a name - just like Harry (Clarke) and Louie (Barry), they’re names and rumours. So far there is no decision, but let’s see what we can do.

“I know it’s very interesting now, and you want to have names and the rumours - this is ok - but I won’t speak about names at the moment. What is important is that we have a clear picture, and when we make signings we can make the announcement.”