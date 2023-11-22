Vast technical and tactical strands of Danny Röhl's Sheffield Wednesday approach are likely lost to the majority of onlookers - both on the terraces and in the press box - with intricate pressing movements making up a large part of what he wants to achieve at S6.

It's heartening then, perhaps, that even people within the game were initially uncertain of the practices he is looking to instil. Though, gladly, there have been huge strides taken since the early days of change under Röhl.

The German coach has spoken about a preference for a high-pressing intense style of play out of possession, a switch in style that has seen the Owls operating higher up the pitch for large parts of the five matches he's been in charge of.

With a high press comes nuance in how and when to apply pressure on defenders, movements that rely on forward-pressing players acting in-sync and, at its best, with an instinctive knowledge of how to go about it.

With the ball, young Dutchman Anthony Musaba has enjoyed Röhl's approach, describing a freedom he has been enthused by. Without the ball he, like the rest of the Wednesday forward line, has been on a voyage of discovery. He grins when asked about the lessons he has learned when it comes to the pressing instructions that have been imparted.

He told The Star: "With the ball I have now a lot of freedom, which is nice for a player like me. At first (in England) I thought I would be used as a player who would only go round the side but with the new coach, he has let me play in between and go inside or outside.

"It is fitting me will. It is really nice that he sees something in me that can offer something different in a better position. With the pressing we have done several days, a lot of tactics and a lot of pressing. We know if we can get it right, we can hurt the defence. If we win balls we can score. It is a good thing, lot's of tactical things but it's going in a good way.