The exciting attacker, who impressed at Oxford United in League One last season, was given his official Owls debut on Sunday afternoon after being named in Darren Moore’s first XI of 2021/22, and played his part in Wednesday holding their own against Championship opposition in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

However any joy that he felt at getting to play in front of a crowd at Hillsborough will have been dampened now as he waits to find out the extent of an injury that forced him off just after the half hour mark.

Shodipo, 26, went to ground after chasing down a ball down the left side of the field, and then limped off the field as Moore decided to bring on another debutant, Jaden Brown in his place.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday's Olamide Shodipo sits injured during the Carabao Cup first round match at Hillsborough. Pic: Zac Goodwin