Double delight for Sheffield Wednesday - timelines revealed on two long injury cases

Two Sheffield Wednesday players are nearing the end of their rehabilitation from injury as the Owls head into a manic run of fixtures.

The Owls face the gruelling prospect of nine matches in the next five weeks and their changing room numbers are set to be swelled by the return of both Nathaniel Chalobah and Michael Ihiekwe as their long roads to recovery head into their final stages.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Championship resumption against Cardiff City following a two-week international break, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl was able to deliver a positive update on the injury front, with only longer-term absentees Akin Famewo and Olaf Kobacki - both out for several months - still in the treatment room.

“I see a lot of players back from injuries, except Akin and Olaf everybody is back, which is good to see,” Röhl said. “There is a challenge on the pitch and of course we had some good meetings this week with the team, what I want to see in the following weeks.”

Chalobah’s return would effectively provide Wednesday with a new signing, the experienced midfielder having only stepped out for his new club in a single Carabao Cup appearance in August, while Ihiekwe hasn’t kicked a ball since the September win over West Brom. Both will continue to be carefully managed but have joined full training.

Asked on Chalobah might be ready to join the battle for minutes, Röhl told The Star: “When you ask him, he is ready tomorrow as a starter! This is normal of course for a player, but this was the first huge step. When he arrived in the summer he did not really have a training rhythm and now he starts again and we build him up step by step. It’s helpful, he had some good minutes on Monday, his next good step.

“Now it is about getting closer. He trained on Thursday in an 11 v 11, I think the following games he will be available and this is a good sign. It is the same for Icky, he was out six or seven weeks. He now has the first week back and of course he needs minutes and training. Look at our schedule, you know games will come for them soon.”