Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents, Norwich City, find themselves in a tough spot ahead of their visit to Hillsborough.

Wednesday and the Canaries go into battle on Tuesday night as the Owls seek to bounce back immediately from the heavy defeat at the hands of Watford over the weekend, and it appears that neither team will be at full strength in their hunt for three more points.

Danny Röhl has Akin Famewo and Olaf Kobacki definitely out, while Michael Ihiekwe is still on the road for recovery, and for the visitors they have Anis Ben Slimane (hamstring), Josh Sargent (groin) Angus Gunn (side strain) and Marcelino Nunez (hamstring) all doubts or out - while Kenny McLean will be serving the second game of his suspension and also cannot feature.

Johannes Hoff Thorup won’t be taking any risks ahead of the international break either, however is hoping to see his team bounce back from the disappointing defeat to Cardiff on Saturday.

"We have to be patient and wait the time that we have to wait,” he explained over the weekend. “I know for everyone it is frustrating that we don't have options. At the moment it is a tough, tough time.

“We are not doing changes. There's no one coming back from injuries before the next two games. We have what we have, and we have to make sure that our first duty is to make them as fresh as we can. I would have loved us to have a week without any games. Because when I look at the tired legs in there I know that these guys have to be ready again Tuesday night.

“That's also why I think it's extra tough to take. Because just imagine that we would have won with this team and some of the guys playing for the first time, and why I think that would have been fantastic. Stepping into the new week now there is a little bit of disappointment, but we have to bring many of the good things we showed at Cardiff on Tuesday .”