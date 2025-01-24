Done, unlikely and maybe: Latest on Sheffield Wednesday transfer stories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday are into the final 10 days of the January transfer window. Our man Alex Miller takes a look at some of the stories out there already - and where our understanding is on the likelihood of them coming off as things stand.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keeping hold of one of your existing players might not always serve as a major kickstart to a transfer window, but in terms of the news that broke last night, the feeling is that Wednesday have pulled off a very important deal when it comes to the loftiest of their ambitions.

But what else of the state of play at S6? There’ll be plenty going on behind the scenes we don’t yet know about, but here’s the very latest as we have it on the stories we’ve brought you - what could happen, and what probably won’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shea Charles

The one that everyone is talking about. And it’s done - with a six-figure fee thrown on top the deal. Should there be no late and unexpected hitches, it’ll come as a boost to the camp who rate Charles every bit as highly as those on the terraces. And he’s available for QPR this weekend.

Michael Smith

The bustling centre-forward has shown himself to be an effective figure this season, contributing 11 direct goal involvements across all competitions. A regular feature though mainly from the bench, he has watched on in their last three matchdays - left out of the squad entirely at Coventry and Leeds before sitting out as an unused substitute against Bristol City in midweek. Röhl has been a little cryptic when asked for the reasons behind Smith’s recently reduced role.

The Star revealed return interest from League One promotion hopefuls Wrexham earlier this month after their attempt to steal him away in the summer. It’s understood that interest remains and is strong, but that as things stand a deal could prove difficult for them to pull off.

Ryo Hatsuse

Revealed to be training with the Owls by The Star last week, Japanese left-back Hatsuse is known to be wanted by clubs in the Bundesliga and it’s believed to be a deal that could get done. With Max Lowe so successfully pushed into the back three, Marvin Johnson is their only real option at left wing-back and Röhl has spoken openly about the possibility of a deal being struck to bring the 27-year-old Hatsuse over from Vissel Kobe. Watch this space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Clarke

One of many players on a ‘list’ of Owls considerations drawn up earlier in the window, The Star has every reason to believe Ipswich Town defender Clarke remains a player of interest to Wednesday, though no formal moves have yet been made to take him on loan.

The 23-year-old former Arsenal man, who achieved back-to-back promotions with the Tractor Boys, is a right-sided defender who can play as a wing-back or on the right of a three. He has played only 18 minutes of football since Christmas and it could be that a loan deal is there to be done as the window moves on. Other clubs are believed to be interested.

Josh Windass

Brazilian side Santos are understood to have launched a six-figure bid to take Windass early on in the window, but it was given short shrift by the Owls. The in-form, 10-goal Wednesday star is out of contract at the end of the season but the Owls hold a year’s extension trigger on the deal.

Louie Barry

The Star revealed Wednesday admiration for young Aston Villa attacker Barry as far back as November when it became clear his goal-laden stint with Stockport County was coming to an end. Since then, the battle for his hand on loan has become fierce with the likes of Sheffield United and Middlesbrough known to have expressed an interest. Reports suggest Celtic have launched a bid to take him permanently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His is a move that will likely be ratified towards the end of the window and plenty can change quickly but as things stand, it’s understood Wednesday have not yet made a formal approach and that they are not currently among the front-runners for his signing.

Dennis Emmanuel

A recent one revealed by The Star on Friday, he’s a player Wednesday like - but it’ll be a tough deal to pull off. The Nottingham Forest forward has a 10-goal Premier League season under his belt and is wanted by a handful of clubs in the UK and abroad. It would be a loan deal - and word is it would be a pricey one. The Owls are understood to be working off a list of several strikers. He is one.

What else?

By the standards of a Wednesday rumour mill, it’s not the longest list at this stage of a January transfer window, is it? Well-publicised circumstances around their start to the transfer window means things have been kept under wraps quite successfully so far - but the understanding is that Röhl wants to do business in a handful of key areas.

Alongside a player of Clarke’s profile, the Owls are known to be sweet on the signing of a left-footed centre-half to challenge Max Lowe in Akin Famewo’s continued absence, while a striker remains a key position they wish to strengthen. Throw in an attacking midfielder and there’s plenty of work to be done - Röhl has put an emphasis on quality rather than quantity and in truth a full house might be ambitious.