Sheffield Wednesday defender, Dominic Iorfa, says that the Owls would be more disheartened if their performances hadn’t been strong.

The Owls went into the international break on the back of a second defeat of the season to bitter rivals, Sheffield United, and will need a strong finish in the Championship if they’re going to sneak into the top six and earn an unlikely spot in the play-offs.

Speaking to the media recently, but prior to that Blades defeat, the long-serving Wednesday man spoke of trusting the process under Danny Röhl, insisting that the results ‘will come’ if they keep doing what they’re doing. And he’ll be hoping to see that happen this coming weekend against Cardiff City on Saturday.

"If you weren't playing well and you're losing, I think that would be more hard to take,” he said. “It is frustrating when you're performing well and not picking up results but if we keep performing like that, keep making a lot of chances, you'd like to think results will come our way.

"Going back to last season, we've done it before. Last year we didn't look too far ahead, we just took it game by game and it worked for us last year so hopefully if we do it again this year we can do the same thing... If we attack the last bit of the season, who knows what can happen? It's just taking it game by game, that's what we did last year and it worked for us.”

The hunter not the hunted

And as Iorfa notes, it’s not a position that’s unfamiliar to them, chasing down those above them - they spent almost a full season doing it in 2023/24, and the defender is hopeful of putting together a similar run that can put pressure on those above them.

He went on to say, "I think the position we're in is a good one, being the hunter instead of hunted. We know we're battling for those (play-off) positions and there are a number of other teams as well. It's definitely going to be more pressure on the teams currently holding the positions because they're going to look behind them and think, 'Wow, we've got five or six teams all chasing us.'

"All we can do is hope to put a good run together, pick up as many wins as we can and just see what happens."

Wednesday take on Cardiff at 3pm on Saturday afternoon as they look to try and close the gap on those top six positions, however with six points to claw back in eight matches - it’s certainly not going to be easy.

