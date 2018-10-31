Done deal: Sheffield Wednesday youngster Matt Penney signs new Owls contract

Promising youngster Matt Penney has today signed a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday.

The left-sided player, who has produced a string of impressive performances since making his Owls debut as a substitute in their Carabao Cup triumph at Sunderland, was due to become a free agent next summer.

But Penney, a lifelong Wednesday fan, has committed his future to the Hillsborough club, signing a new deal which will keep him at the Championship club until 2020.

The Owls opened contract discussions with the 20-year-old during the most recent international break.

The 20-year-old, a graduate of Wednesday's youth system, has made nine starts and four sub appearances. His pace, energy and versatility have caught the eye. Penney has been deployed at left-back, on the left wing and as part of a three-man attack.