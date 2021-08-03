Done deal! Sheffield Wednesday revolution continues with NINTH summer signing

Byers, 25, joins the club from Swansea City and will be a permanent addition to the squad, the club confirmed. He has signed a two-year deal with an undisclosed sell-on clause, Swansea said in a statement.

He will wear the number 14 shirt and will join what was already a fierce battle for minutes in the middle of the Owls’ midfield. A ball-playing midfielder, he is no stranger to League One having played the second half of last season at Portsmouth, where he made 14 league appearances.

The pass master is a former Scotland youth international and rose through the ranks at Watford before making the move to South Wales in 2016. He became a central figure for the Swans but fell down the pecking order after one or two injuries and as managers changed.

With 13 senior men having left the club since the end of last season, Moore’s incoming count has risen to nine and counting.

Despite the huge turnover in the squad, more business is expected as Wednesday boss Darren Moore continues to fine-tune things heading into Saturday’s league curtain-raiser at Charlton Athletic.

Byers will be available for the trip to The Valley subject to international clearance. It is hoped striker Florian Kamberi may also be available to make his debut after he missed out on Sunday’s Carabao Cup match having missed the clearance deadline.

“I’m pleased that we’ve done some business,” Moore told The Star on Monday evening, before the Byers deal was completed.

“You’re battling with seven or eight teams from our league and you’re also battling with seven or eight teams in the Championship. We’re all vying for the same players really.

“The work we’ve done at the moment has been good and we’ll continue, if it’s possible, to bring in one or two more.”

At least one new face expected to be joining is that of a new first team coach, with Moore confirming a new man could be named imminently.