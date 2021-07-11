The Star reported earlier in the week that the Owls were considering a swoop for the highly-rated winger, and now it has been confirmed that the 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a season-long loan that will see him added to Darren Moore’s side as they hope to make a promotion push in League One this season.

Shodipo has plenty of experience in that sense, with the Irish youth international having played a key part in Oxford United’s push into the Play-Offs in 2020/21, scoring 11 goals in 41 games as they finished sixth in the third tier. He scored his final goal of the campaign in the semifinal against Blackpool.

Wednesday said on their official website this morning. “The Owls are pleased to announce the signing of Olamide Shodipo on a season-long loan from Queens Park Rangers… A product of the R’s academy, Shodipo spent last season on loan with Oxford where his 13 goals helped the U’s reach the League One play-offs.

“The tricky winger has had previous loan experience with Colchester and Port Vale. Shodipo has also been recognised on the international stage after representing Ireland at Under-21 level.”

Shodipo is the second senior signing through the door at Hillsborough after Denni Adeniran was announced by the Owls on Saturday ahead of the friendly against Chester, while young defener, David Agbontohoma, has been snapped up for the U23s after leaving Southampton.