Former West Bromwich Albion starlet Saido Berahino, who has also played for Stoke City and in Belgium with Zulte Waragem, has completed a permanent switch to Hillsborough in a whirlwind deal on the final day of the Summer transfer window.

Moore coached Berahino previously while at West Brom and tried to take him back there when he had graduated to manager in 2018.

The hugely talented 28-year-old has much to prove after a difficult few years and bolsters attacking ranks that already boasts the likes of Lee Gregory, Florian Kamberi and Callum Paterson. Josh Windass, Wednesday’s top scorer last season, is schedule from a return from hamstring surgery in late October.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saido Berahino has joined Sheffield Wednesday.

Berahino burst onto the scene at the turn of the last decade and achieved great things with the England youth set-up, bagging 11 goals in 12 matches for the under-21 side between 2013 and 2015.

He was once the subject of a reported £20m transfer bid from Tottenham Hotspur and was also linked with Liverpool.

Now a Burundi international, the forward has become the club’s 14th senior signing of a manic transfer window and joins a side second in the League One table after an impressive start to the campaign.