Manchester United starlet Ethan Galbraith is out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday's League One rivals Doncaster Rovers.

Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith, who has played in 26 matches for Rovers this season but has been missing since the turn of the year, is struggling with an issue in his leg and is receiving treatment with the Premier League giants.

“Ethan’s still at Manchester United, ” said Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey.

“It’s taking a little bit longer to clear up than we’d like but it’s one of those things. It needs a bit more time.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s had a bit of a sciatica problem. It’s a bit of a nerve problem that’s been causing some pain in his hamstring and calf.

"So it’s just trying to settle that and then load it as well so we can nip it in the bud.

"But it’s out of my hands so when he comes back I’ll be delighted but until then I’ll just focus on the lads that are fit and can make an impact.”

Defender Charlie Seaman will also miss the Wednesday clash, which will see Darren Moore face up against his old club for the first time since joining the Owls in March last year.

“Charlie’s just got a pain just above his knee,” said McSheffrey. “He got it in the warm-up at Portsmouth having a shot.