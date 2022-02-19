Sam Hutchinson misses out due to injury, and – as expected – there is no Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in the squad after he picked up a knock in the 2-0 defeat to Rotherham United.

Ciaran Brennan comes in to replace Hutchinson in the backline, and Lewis Gibson is back in the Owls squad for the first time since his 45 minutes in the 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers in October.

Doncaster Rovers XI: Jonathan Mitchell, Kyle Knoll, Allie Younger, Joseph Olowu, Ro-Shaun Williams, Tommy Rowe, Ben Jackson, Matt Smith, Dan Gardner, Mipo Odubeko, Rio Griffiths.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Ciaran Brennan, Jordan Storey, Liam Palmer, Jack Hunt, Massimo Luongo, George Byers, Barry Bannan, Marvin Johnson, Sylla Sow, Florian Kamberi.

The game will kick off at 3pm at the Keepmoat Stadium as the Owls look to climb into the Play-Off places.