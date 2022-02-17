Moore left Rovers for S6 last March, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of some supporters, especially given his next destination.

Asked what the response will be from home supporters when Moore takes to the dugout over the weekend, McSheffrey admitted there will be boos, but suggested Doncaster fans should respect the work their former boss did at the club.

“It’ll probably be a mixed one,” he told BBC Sheffield. “I thought his Doncaster side he had here, box to box, were comfortably one of the best teams in the league, they played good football and were up there for a couple of seasons at the top end of the table.

“I think they [Doncaster fans] will be respectful to him. He went to Sheffield Wednesday just down the road but it’s a club that paid money for him. Ultimately I think he’s a nice guy that deserves a bit of respect.”

Moore has had hairy moments this season with an expectant Owls crowd. A win on Saturday could take them into the League One playoff places despite a mountain of injury issues having clouded his progress.

McSheffrey said on Moore’s efforts at S6: “I think he’s taken a bit of slack on the occasion but they’re still up there or thereabouts and bar a defeat against Rotherham they were on a really good run.

“He’s built a really good squad, he’s got a few injuries in there as well, we know that feeling here. With key players out, you can’t constantly get the messages you want through the players.

“He’s still up and about it and they’ll be in the mix to the end, I feel.

“Darren’s teams are really good at playing through the thirds, his patterns of play are really good. I think he knows with that Sheffield Wednesday team as well, he can be adaptable.

“They’ve got two good strikers who are fast and can mix it up, they’re physical all-round players.