It’s an accepted part of the job that professional footballers will change their employers more than those in more regular occupations.

But what is also clear is that the family and friends of professional footballers tend to grow an affinity for their clubs that doesn’t so often translate in the ‘real world’.

With songs sung for their loved ones and the emotion football can deliver, not to mention the prospect of having to move halfway across the country for their next move, there’s often an emotional attachment to clubs that is felt beyond the man in the shirt.

That would seem to be the case with Dominic Iorfa, who in April spoke to The Star about the feelings his family have caught for Wednesday through what is now nearly a five-and-a-half year association with the Owls. The 28-year-old defender has gone from talented prospect to senior figure in his time at S6 and has fathered his first two children while in South Yorkshire. His family affinity stretches down south to his wider family.

“They love it,” he grinned. “They're all invested, my whole family. They're always asking questions about the team, even when I've been injured, they always know the results. They're invested. It's normal, I've been here a long time now and they come up a lot to loads of games so it has become their second club.

“They all support different teams but they've probably watched Wednesday more than they've seen West Ham or Arsenal for example. It grows that affinity.”

Iorfa remains in discussions with Wednesday with regard to a new deal as he approaches the end of his current contract at the end of the month. He told reporters in his most recent media engagement that he was keen to stay on at Hillsborough, a move that would see him add to his 165 appearances for the club.

Whatever happens, Iorfa’s family will always have a piece of Sheffield in them. His children are South Yorkshire born and the former Southend-on-Sea born speedster chuckled when revealing his son occasionally sounds every bit the Northerner.