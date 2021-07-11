Dominic Iorfa and Massimo Luongo – Why key Sheffield Wednesday duo were missing against Chester

Massimo Luongo was rested for Sheffield Wednesday's win over Chester.

Luongo had a difficult campaign in 2020/21, dealing with a number of injury niggles over the course of the season that meant he was unable to properly help the Owls in their bid for safety.

Now though, with the Australian international back to fitness, fans were pleased to see him in the Wednesday starting line-up when they faced Celtic earlier in the week – and some were a bit worried when he was missing against the Seals.

But Moore, who has previously said that they will be managing both Luongo and Dominic Iorfa on the back of their long-term injuries, has explained that there’s no reason to be concerned about the midfield lynchpin.

He told The Star, “It’s just about managing him. He’s fine, he’s perfectly fine… I just thought that he’d come back in preseason, he’s had a game, he’s looking really, really good. It was just a management precaution. He’ll be ready to go on Monday again.”

Meanwhile, with regards to Iorfa, he said, “With Dom, his work is about getting volume. We’ll monitor him next week and then after that we’ll have a look at him.”