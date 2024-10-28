Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Teenage Sheffield Wednesday striker Bailey Cadamarteri was loaned out to League One Lincoln City this season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A leaping headed goal proved to be the latest highlight of Bailey Cadamarteri’s experience-building loan stint with Lincoln City as the Imps came from behind to take a 2-1 win against Stockport County over the weekend.

The Sheffield Wednesday starlet is being closely watched by his parent club in a planned season-long loan stint and produced his second goal in as many home games to take his loan club to within a point of the early season play-off spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls boss Danny Röhl has maintained since Cadamarteri’s Owls departure in the summer that the move is designed to allow the young striker to find his way in senior football after a breakthrough campaign last time out saw him score five times and play an important role in Wednesday’s remarkable Championship survival tilt. The 19-year-old is under contract at Hillsborough until 2028 having signed a new deal in December last year - with Röhl grandly describing him as ‘the future of our club’.

Cadamarteri now has four Lincoln goals to his name in 12 appearances and completed 80 minutes on Saturday, his longest outing since making the switch. Lincoln boss Michael Skubala is excited about the natural attributes that are allowing him to grow into the Imps’ hopes of a run at promotion to the second tier.

On Saturday’s goal, which levelled things up to spark the win after two defeats on the bounce, Skubala said: “That’s Bailey, you see his leap. His leap is phenomenal. There was a bit of our work in it and there was a bit of Bailey, a lot of Bailey in there, his power that he’s got to be able to get there. It was a fantastic header, a really good header.

“He’s looked great. He’s a young man and he’s growing into what we’re trying to achieve and he’s growing into what we do and I think today he looked even more dominant. He’s got power, he’s got bits and when he’s scoring he’s a real threat. Second half when he went down the side we could’ve got another goal when he’s put the ball in the box. I just think it’s great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside his natural ability, work continues on Cadamarteri’s contribution off the ball, as it did in a whirlwind maiden season at S6 that culminated in him being called up to the England youth set-up. Lincoln were specifically recommended to the forward as a loan destination by Röhl and his coaches for their suitability in developing his style of play and Skubala, a former Leeds United caretaker boss, was impressed not only by his goal scoring effort but by the sort of dirty work that goes so far to impress the Wednesday manager.

“It was important that we spoke to our number nines about scoring goals,” Skubala continued in conversation with BBC Lincolnshire. “Their job is to score and they are doing loads and loads for us off the ball and our first half press, they couldn’t deal with it and when we landed on things it was fantastic because things were open. We know the energy and desire they have for the time but we just need to make sure that when they have the ball they’re a bit more selfish and I think we saw that today.”