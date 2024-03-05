Dom Iorfa talks Sheffield Wednesday future as Owls contract nears end

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Iorfa is in the process of trying to force his way back into Danny Röhl’s starting XI after returning from injury, and he’ll have done his chances no harm whatsoever at the weekend after setting up Iké Ugbo’s winner away at Rotherham United.

The 28-year-old has made over 150 appearances for Wednesday over the years, and he’ll be hoping to rack up a few more between now and the end of the season as he and his teammates aim to secure a great escape and remain in the Championship for 2024/25.

What comes after that, however, remains to be seen given that his contract at Hillsborough is up in the summer – and he admits that he’s not too concerned about that at this point in time, insisting that he’s focused on the job at hand.

“I’ve been out so I’ve just been focusing on getting back fit,” he told The Star. “And I imagine that over the next few months then some conversations will take place. The window is shut now, so hopefully it’s something that we’ll get sorted out - but yeah, my focus has just been on getting back fit so I can get back to form, back to my best, and just help the team stay up.

“I’m very settled here, I’ve been here a long time. So I know the club well, know the fanbase, so if it happens then I’d be happy to stay. But we’ll see. I’m back now, and my focus is getting back into the team, performing well, and then we’ll go from there.”

