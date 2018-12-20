Dom Howson’s Sheffield Wednesday column: The Owls face an uncertain future after Dejphon Chansiri’s decision to put the Owls up for sale

Speak to anyone close to Dejphon Chansiri and they will tell you he is unique character.

It is a thankless task trying to second guess Chansiri. The Owls owner is a one-off.

It is why no one saw the major bombshell Chansiri dropped towards the end of last night's eventful and fiery fans' forum coming.

As part of his closing statement, an emotional Chansiri said he is putting the Championship club up for sale.

Chansiri pledged to say more at the forum "than I have done before". He didn't disappoint on that score.

As he addressed the audience and delivered the news, Chansiri was at times holding back the tears.

Dejphon Chansiri puts the Owls on the market

This is not a decision Chansiri will have taken lightly. Sheffield Wednesday mean the world to Chansiri. He and his family have fallen in love with the club in the past four years. Chansiri regards Sheffield as his "home".

But it is clear Chansiri has been stung by the criticism he has received from sections of the fan-base over the general running over the club. He cut a frustrated figure in the 1867 Lounge as fans grilled him on various footballing matters and financial issues.

He said: "I love this club. I give everything to this club but I'm very tired.

"Some want to go with us when we are doing good but when we are bad, I'm by myself."

Chansiri owns companies in real estate and construction in his homeland of Thailand.

"I have a good life (in my country)," he said. "My business has a lot of profit. I don't have profit here.

"I lose a lot of money here and some people still slate me. Actually, you (the fans) should thank me. I try to do the best I can for this club."

The pressure and strain of trying to lead Wednesday back into the promised land has taken its toll on Chansiri. Last night, he looked like he was carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.

"I'm also a human being," he said. "I'm not a machine.

"Nowadays, I feel like 'what I'm doing'? Everything I do is wrong or worse.

"I try to improve this club as much as I can. I try to make the foundations strong for the future."

Chansiri stressed he would continue to do his best for the club until a new owner comes in. He repeatedly pledged that he will not leave the club in a worse state than when he bought it off Milan Mandaric.

Chansiri has turned down approaches in the past to buy the club and believes "many people" will be interested in purchasing them, despite their off-the-field problems.

He said: "I'm not a super hero. Maybe another owner has more money than me.

"Thank you for accepting me as part of Sheffield Wednesday for four years.

"If today, I think I'm going to leave and then damage the club - that's not me.

"But if someone came to buy the club - then 100 per cent you will know everything."

One thing is for certain, Chansiri will be looking to recoup his investment. He has pumped more than £70m into the club. Don’t expect him to let the club go on the cheap.

"If I sold the club I'd make £100million more - maybe more," he said at the forum.

Hundreds of fans attended the event keen on getting clarity on a number matters, including what the plan is to turnaround their fortunes on and off the pitch.

Instead, Chansiri's shock announcement has thrown the Owls into turmoil. Now there is a big cloud hanging over the club.

Who knows where Wednesday go from here.