Dom Howson’s player ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday's players performed against West Bromwich Albion

Rejuvenated Sheffield Wednesday were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at automatic promotion contenders West Bromwich Albion.

The Star's Dom Howson analyses how Wednesday’s players performed at The Hawthorns.

CAMERON DAWSON 7

Some shaky moments in the early skirmishes but Dawson grew in confidence and stature as the contest wore on. Dawson claimed a number of important crosses and set pieces to take the pressure off his defence. Made a vital block after the restart to block Harvey Barnes' low centre and produced a cruical stop at full stretch to claw out Hal Robson-Kanu's header.

LIAM PALMER 7

The right-back acquitted himself well against the dangerous Bakary Sako. Did not offer much in an attacking sense but Palmer got stuck in and played his part in another impressive performance on the road.

TOM LEES 8

The skipper was immense. He headed and kicked everything away that WBA threw at Wednesday. Lees put his body on the line and worked well in tandem with Chelsea loanee Hector. Deserved to finish on the winning side.

MICHAEL HECTOR 8

A towering display. Read the game in a superb manner. His tackling and positional sense was immaculate. He also oozed class in possession. Arguably Hector's best performance since joining the Owls at the back end of August.

MORGAN FOX 7

Helped nullify WBA's much-vaunted attack. Although's Fox distribution was hit and miss, he stuck to his defensive duties well. The left-back was solid and made several key clearances as the hosts piled on the pressure.

SAM HUTCHINSON 7

Broke up countless home attacks and did the basics well. He gave an extra layer of protection to Wednesday's back four. Hutchinson's energy and enthusiasm rubbed off on his teammates. Visibly tired in the second period but his influence on this side should not be underestimated.

BARRY BANNAN 7

Weaved his magic in the centre. Played an outstanding pass in behind WBA full-back Tosin Adarabioyo to release Matias down the left in the first half. Drilled a shot over after a good through ball by Pelupessy. Bannan has looked back to his best since returning from suspension.

ADAM REACH 6

Worked tirelessly in the 36 minutes he was on the pitch. Kept things ticking over nicely in the centre and always offered a threat in the final third. The seven-goal midfielder tested the reflexes of Johnstone with an ambitious long range strike. Reach went off after sustaining an injury.

GEORGE BOYD 6

The experienced wide man, making his first league start of the season, put in a hard-working shift. Boyd struggled to provide any quality service for Nuhiu as most of Wednesday's threat came down the left flank. But the former Hull City player regularly tracked back to double up on the lively Barnes.

MARCO MATIAS 7

A willing runner and a good outlet on the left wing for Wednesday. Nearly put the Owls two nil up after an exquisite pass by Bannan that dissected the WBA defence. His rasping left foot shot was expertly turned away by Johnstone. Little went away his way after Rodriguez's sending off.

ATDHE NUHIU 6

The Kosovo international, given the nod in attack over Steven Fletcher, ended his barren spell in front of goal. He bundled the ball home in the fifth minute after awful defending by the home side from Reach's corner. Nuhiu held the ball up well at times, neatly linking the midfield and forward line together.

Substitutes:

JOEY PELUPESSY 36 (6)

Handed the tough task of replacing Reach, Pelupessy was fully committed and gave his all for the cause. He played a delightful pass into the path of Bannan in one of Wednesday's rare forays forward after the break.

DAVID JONES 75 N/A

SAM WINNALL 80 N/A

Unused substitutes: Fletcher, Thorniley, Baker, Wildsmith.