Dom Howson’s player ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday's players performed against Hull City

Sheffield Wednesday slumped to a comprehensive 3-0 away defeat to in-form Hull City this afternoon.

The Star's Dom Howson analyses how Wednesday’s players performed at the KCOM Stadium.

KEIREN WESTWOOD 7

Westwood returned in goal and pulled off a series of important saves in a one-sided first period. He dived at full stretch to push behind Kamil Grosicki's second minute effort before denying Chris Martin and Markus Henriksen. But Westwood was powerless to keep out Bowen's opener and was penalised for bringing down Martin for the penalty.

LIAM PALMER 5

Endured a tough afternoon as Grosicki caused Wednesday's defence plenty of problems down his side. There were times when Palmer needed more support and cover than he received from the midfield.

TOM LEES 5

Lees will not look fondly back on this Yorkshire derby. The skipper was caught napping for Hull's third as subsitute Campbell nipped in in front of him before rifling home an unstoppable shot to claim his third goal in four matches against Wednesday.

MICHAEL HECTOR 5

Hector, who had an indifferent loan spell with Hull last season, was part of an Owls back line that was terrorised at times by the hungry Tigers. He kept going and pulled off an immaculate last-ditch challenge to stop Grosicki from adding a fourth in the closing stages.

MORGAN FOX 5

The left-back found it tough going against Hull's leading marksman Bowen. To his credit, Fox did not let his head drop but he was too often pinned back and barely ventured forward to support the attack.

SAM HUTCHINSON 6

Having recovered from the groin problem he suffered against Luton Town, Hutchinson tried his best to disrupt Hull's rhythm. Hutchinson, stationed in front of the back four, put in a typically combative, hard-working shift. Was yellow carded after a late tackle on Martin.

BARRY BANNAN 4

Struggled to get on the ball and dictate play as Wednesday were second best for long periods in the middle of the park. Bannan and company were outshone in the centre by Kevin Stewart and Markus Henriksen.

ADAM REACH 4

The attacking midfielder drilled a left foot shot high over the top in the 41st minute after a driving run and cross by Hutchinson. His touch and passing was below-par. One of his poorest performances of the season.

GEORGE BOYD 4

The wide man, who helped Hull to promotion in the 2012-13 season under Steve Bruce, tracked back to help contain the hosts but posed little threat in the final third. Boyd moved to the left wing in the second half but failed to make a big impact.

MARCO MATIAS 4

The game completely passed the Portuguese wide man by. Matias brought no creativity or goal threat to Wednesday on the left wing and was subbed off shortly after Bowen doubled Hull's lead.

STEVEN FLETCHER 5

It was hard not to feel sorry for Fletcher, who cut a forlorn, isolated figure up front. The big forward thrives on quality from the wide areas but he was given virtually no service as Hull dominated possession and territory.

Substitutes:

ATDHE NUHIU (55, 5)

After falling two behind, Wednesday threw on Nuhiu to beef up their attack. He steered a right foot volley well wide after Fletcher made a nuisance of himself in the air.

SAM WINNALL (72, N/A)

Not used: Dawson, Baker, Thorniley, Jones, Pelupessy.