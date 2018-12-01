Dom Howson’s player ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday’s players performed against Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday crashed to a sixth Championship defeat in eight matches, losing 4-2 at Blackburn Rovers today.

The Star's Dom Howson analyses how Jos Luhukay’s players performed at Ewood Park.

CAMERON DAWSON 5

Will maybe feel he should have done better for Blackburn's opener. He parried Bradley Dack's fierce low shot straight into the path of Graham, who rifled home the rebound on his 100th league start for the club. Produced a smart reflex save to deny Derrick Williams just after the restart.

LIAM PALMER 5

Handed his first start in over a month, Palmer was left far too isolated by Wednesday's wide men as Blackburn enjoyed plenty of joy down his flank. His distribution repeatedly let him down in the final third.

TOM LEES 6

The captain made a number of important interceptions and clearances. Was in the right place at the right time to block Harrison Reed's rasping right foot drive shortly after Dack had put Rovers two nil ahead.

MICHAEL HECTOR 5

Along with the rest of the backline, the Chelsea loanee struggled to contain Dack and Graham. Was dragged out of position for Dack's tap in. Needed to make a last ditch tackle to stop Conway from making it four. The pace, movement and understanding between Graham and Dack was too much for Wednesday to handle.

JORDAN THORNILEY 5

Given a torrid time by the lively and energetic Reed in the first half. Rovers targeted the left hand side of Wednesday's defence and Thorniley received little protection from his midfielders. Looked a centre-half playing out of position.

JOEY PELUPESSY 4

Stationed in front of the back four, Pelupessy was not at the races. Gave Dack all the time to line up a shot from outside the penalty area in the build up to Blackburn's third. His inconsistent form is a big concern for Wednesday.

BARRY BANNAN 6

Not the way the Scotland international would have wanted to celebrate his 29th birthday. Always tried to make things happen and get the Owls going. His frustration got the better of him in the 55th minute when he was yellow carded after a poor challenge on Dack deep inside Wednesday's half.

LUCAS JOAO 5

Luhukay asked Joao to do a job in the wide position and he worked hard. Neglected his defensive duties at times but he is capable of scoring a goal out of nothing as he demonstrated in the second half. His right foot strike from long range was a stunning, glorious finish.

ADAM REACH 5

Could have got on the scoresheet when Bannan released him in the 50th minute but Raya was equal to his attempt from an acute angle. From the resulting corner, Reach was denied again. It proved a crucial moment as shortly after Dack increased Rovers advantage. Grafted hard throughout.

MARCO MATIAS 4

Luhukay fielded Matias on the left wing but he struggled to make an impact as Wednesday failed to register a single shot on target in a first period packed full of endeavour but low on quality. Matias should have tracked back more to support left-back Thorniley. It was no surprise he was withdraw at the interval.

STEVEN FLETCHER 5

The Scot was passed fit to start, having recovered from a head injury sustained against Bolton Wanderers, but too often cut an isolated, forlorn figure in the Owls' 4-2-3-1 system. He was given little service to work with and came off at the interval.

Substitutes:

FERNANDO FORESTIERI (HT, 5)

He added a spark and provided the assist for Joao's goal. Was forced off in added on time after appearing to suffer a knock.

ATDHE NUHIU (HT, 4)

Curled a shot high over the top when well-placed but he contributed little else.

JOSH ONOMAH (90, N/A)

Unused subs: Wildsmith, Fox, Pudil, Penney.