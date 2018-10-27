Dom Howson's player ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday’s players fared at Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday slumped to a third consecutive Championship defeat, losing 3-1 at in-form Birmingham City this afternoon.

Steve Fletcher handed the Owls a deserved 19th minute lead but the Blues battled back to secure maximum points after goals either side of half-time from Connor Mahoney, Lukas Juktkiewicz and Che Adams.

Dom Howson's Owls player ratings

The Star's Dom Howson analyses how Jos Luhukay’s players performed at St Andrew’s.

Cameron Dawson 6

Acrobatically tipped over Gardner's right foot effort in the first half. Showed good positional sense and was fairly accurate with his distribution on a greasy, wet playing surface. Could do absolutely nothing about any of Birmingham’s goals.

Liam Palmer 6

Looked lively going forwards. Drilled a shot wide from an acute angle before spurning a glorious opportunity to put Wednesday two nil up in the first half. He lashed over following lovely build-up play involving Reach and Fletcher. It proved a big turning point.

Tom Lees 6

The club captain was restored to the starting line-up. He looked nervy and unconvincing in possession and failed to charge Mahoney's right foot piledriver for Birmingham's leveller while Jutkiewicz jumped above him for Birmingham's second goal.

Michael Hector 5

Not one of his better performances. Like Lees, he found it tough going against Jutkiewicz and former Blades striker Adams. Some of his passing was careless and he did not dominate in the air.

Morgan Fox 5

Provided the assist for Fletcher's opener and also produced a vital challenge to prevent Adams from breaking clear in the opening 45 minutes. Made a number of important tackles and clearances.

Josh Onomah 5

The Tottenham Hotspur's loanee struggled to impose his will on the contest. He mis-kicked when well-placed after a fine run and cut back by Nuhiu near the by line in the second half.

Joey Pelupessy 5

The Dutchman put in a typically industrious shift. His passing was hit and miss but he worked hard to close Birmingham down in possession. Fizzed a right foot shot inches wide after the break.

Barry Bannan 6

The little Scot was booed virtually every time he touched the ball due to his Aston Villa connections but he constantly demanded the ball and looked to get Wednesday going. His passing from deep carved the Blues open on a number of occasions.

Adam Reach 5

A quiet display by his high standards. Luhukay deployed the five-goal star out wide but Reach failed to make a big impact.

Atdhe Nuhiu 6

Gave Wednesday a real physical presence up front. Was never presented with a golden opportunity to get on the scoresheet but grafted hard. A much-improved showing from the big man.

Steven Fletcher 7

The centre-forward worked diligently in attack and was desperately unfortunate not to score inside the opening two minutes with a left foot curler from long range which rattled the right hand upright. Expertly claimed his third goal of the campaign after Fox's knockdown at the back post from a Bannan corner.