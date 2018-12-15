Dom Howson’s player ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday’s players fared against Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday threw away a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 to Swansea City as the pressure continues to mount on Owls boss Jos Luhukay.

The Star's Dom Howson analyses how Jos Luhukay’s players performed at the Liberty Stadium.

CAMERON DAWSON 6

Had to be alert to stop Wayne Routledge's shot at his near post and Matt Grimes' left foot piledriver from long range. Dawson was left horribly exposed for Routledge's goal but will feel disappointed it went through his legs.

TOM LEES 7

The skipper produced an outstanding last-ditch tackle on the edge of the penalty area to stop Oli McBurnie from going through on goal in the 27th minute. Barely put a foot wrong but was powerless to stop Swansea's two quickfire goals.

DANIEL PUDIL 6

Preferred to Michael Hector at the heart of the Owls' rearguard, Pudil was strong in the air and made a number of important clearances. Always looked to make things as uncomfortable as possible for McBurnie. Gave everything for the cause.

JORDAN THORNILEY 6

The young defender was rightly yellow carded after a crude challenge on the lively Routledge after a good spell of pressure from the Swans. Superb header away on the stroke of half-time to thwart Dyer. Switched to left back as the Owls threw caution to the wind in the closing stages.

ASH BAKER 6

The Wales Under-21 international was solid, steady and dependable in the right wing back position. Baker was harshly yellow carded after colliding with Kyle Naughton out wide. He was a good attacking outlet. A tenacious and energetic showing.

JOEY PELUPESSY 6

The Dutch midfielder spread the play well, sending Joao clear with an exquisite ball over the top in the first period. Pelupessy was busy and neat and tidy on the ball. He did not deserve to finish on the losing side.

JOSH ONOMAH 6

The Tottenham Hotspur's loanee was handed his first start in over a month. Constantly demanded the ball and tried to make things happen after a slow start. Onomah's pace and athleticism gave Wednesday some much-needed dynamism at both ends of the pitch. Was subbed off at half-time.

ADAM REACH 6

Tried his luck from 25 yards in the third minute but his effort lacked power and accuracy and Mulder was equal to it. Stepped up to the late in the absence of the suspended Barry Bannan. Reach grafted hard and was Wednesday's creative spark. Filled in in the middle of the park after Onomah was withdrawn.

MORGAN FOX 6

Fox whipped in a delightful cross to Nuhiu in one foray forward in the first half. Delivered an industrious display in the left wing back role but was outpaced by Routledge for Swansea's winner.

LUCAS JOAO 6

The in-form forward always looked a threat on the counter attack with his pace and power. Fluffed a big chance in the early stages after beating the offside trap before drilling a rasping left foot drive inches off target. Joao also clipped a shot wide of the far post around the hour mark.

ATDHE NUHIU 6

Brilliantly headed Fox's deep cross across the face of goal to set up Joao's glorious first half chance. Nuhiu ran himself into the ground and was a real focal point for Wednesday. No chances fell his way on another frustrating afternoon for the team.

Substitutes:

MARCO MATIAS (HT) 6

Added a different dimension to Wednesday's attack. Spurned a gilt-edged opportunity to force Mulder into action after good play by Pelupessy. Matias made amends in the 63rd minute, rifling an unstoppable shot past Mulder after excellent pressing from the front.

STEVEN FLETCHER (79) n/a

Unused subs: Palmer, Jones, van Aken, Wildsmith, Hector.