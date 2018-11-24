Dom Howson’s player ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday’s players fared against Derby County

Sheffield Wednesday's winless streak was extended to six matches after a 2-1 home defeat to high-flying Derby County this afternoon.

The Rams came from a goal down to condemn the Owls to a fifth defeat in their last six outings after first half strikes by Harry Wilson and Jack Marriott.

The Star's Dom Howson analyses how Jos Luhukay’s players performed at Hillsborough.

CAMERON DAWSON 6

It is hard not to feel sorry for the 23-year-old. Barely had anything to do in the first half other than twice pick the ball up out of his net. Produced a stunning save to keep out Tom Huddlestone's ferocious 30 yard drive. It is Dawson's leaky defence which continues to let him down.

ASH BAKER 6

The Wales Under-21 international put in an energetic display. Defended competently, with the majority of Derby's danger coming down the opposite flank, but was unable to get forward as much as he would have liked.

TOM LEES 6

The skipper will feel disappointed that Derby ripped through the heart of their rearguard for Marriott's strike. His header back across the face of goal set up a gilt-edged chance for Fox as Wednesday pressed for a second half leveller.

MICHAEL HECTOR 5

An afternoon to forget for the Chelsea loanee. He was dragged out of position for Derby's opener and his awful clearance led to Jack Marriott's goal. Appears more comfortable in a three-man defence.

MORGAN FOX 4

Not one of his better performances. Fox found it tough going against the direct and lively Florian Josefzoon. His delivery repeatedly let him down in the wide areas. Hit the post with a header midway through the second half. Looks short on confidence and was jeered by some Owls fans when he was taken off.

JOEY PELUPESSY 4

The defensive midfielder struggled to impose his will. Pelupessy put in a few strong tackles but the match largely passed him by. Needs to contribute a lot more and give Wednesday's brittle defence extra protection.

BARRY BANNAN 6

Played a wonderful crossfield pass to put Reach in the clear for Wednesday's goal. Always looked to pull the strings and get the Owls going in the final third. Bannan whipped in a delightful centre for Fox's opportunity midway through the second period.

ADAM REACH 7

Expertly claimed his sixth goal of the season following a sublime defence-splitting pass by Bannan. Kept his composure brilliantly to coolly sidefoot a low shot past Scott Carson from an acute angle. Never let his head drop and forced Carson into another smart save after the break.

MARCO MATIAS 5

A big disappointment on his first Owls start since September 22. The Portuguese marksman created little in attack and Derby's defence comfortably shackled him. Must do better over the coming days.

FERNANDO FORESTIERI 6

Was good to see him back in a Wednesday shirt following a spell on the sidelines. Curled a routine free kick straight at Carson in the first half. Spurned a glorious chance to restore parity in the 58th minute following an excellent driving run by Reach from deep.

LUCAS JOAO 6

Joao, recalled to the attack, drilled a right foot shot wide when well-placed in the eighth minute. It proved to be his only sight at goal. Joao pressed well from the front and effectively linked up play on a number of occasions.

Substitutes:

Atdhe Nuhiu (73) 5

Wednesday took the aerial route in the closing stages but Nuhiu had little to feed off. The service into the big man left a lot to be desired.

Matt Penney (74) 5

Was harshly left out of the starting eleven by Luhukay but tried to make things happen after replacing Fox.

Unused subs: Wildsmith, Palmer, Onomah, Thorniley, Pudil.