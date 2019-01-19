Dom Howson’s match verdict after Sheffield Wednesday win against Wigan Athletic 

Things are looking up for Sheffield Wednesday following their 1-0 win over Wigan in Saturday’s Championship match.

Despite a bump in the road at Hull City last weekend, the Owls continued their impressive run of form from the Christmas and New Year period with another win as they look to stage a late push up the Championship table.

Steve Agnew. Pic: Steve Ellis

Life after Jos Luhukay at Hillsborough has seen both Lee Bullen and Steve Agnew at the helm, and new management has brought more defensive security and offensive creativity to the squad as they await Steve Bruce’s arrival.

An almost unplayable Steven Fletcher was the difference between Wigan and Wednesday in the Championship outing, with the Scottish international’s strike in the second half proving to be the match winner for the home side.

Watch the video for Wednesday writer Dom Howson’s verdict on the match.