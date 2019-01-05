Dom Howson’s match breakdown: The Star’s Sheffield Wednesday writer analyses their FA Cup draw with Luton Town  

The Star's Dom Howson analyses the main talking points of Sheffield Wednesday’s goalless draw to Luton Town in the FA Cup third round.

Key moment: Adam Reach came within a whisker of scoring for the Owls in the first half. He fired inches wide after a lovely piece of skill on the edge of the penalty area. If that had gone in, it would have opened things up and forced Luton to come out more. But the visitors defended in numbers and put their bodies on the line to frustrate Wednesday.

Key man: Barry Bannan was the pick of the bunch for the Owls. If anyone was going to unlock Luton's packed defence, it was him. The little Scot always looked to get on the ball and put the visitors on the back foot. His creativity culminated in opportunities for Marco Matias (2) and Steven Fletcher.

How the game was drawn: Wednesday missed a number of good opportunities to book their place in the fourth round. Fletcher and Matias twice went close but Luton were indebted to goalkeeper James Shea, who pulled off a string of fine saves.

Referee watch: Rob Jones had a good afternoon. The Merseyside whistler let the contest flow and dished out just one booking. Adam Reach was yellow carded after a crude tackle on James Justin.

Summary: Some boos greeted the final whistle from the home fans. It was flat, drab enounter. Wednesday looked short on creativity and imagination in the final third, particularly in the second period. A replay is the last thing the Owls would have wanted and it is not the way that caretaker boss Steve Agnew would have hoped to kick off his reign.