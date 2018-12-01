Dom Howson’s match breakdown: The Star’s Sheffield Wednesday writer analyses their 4-2 defeat against Blackburn Rovers

A hat-trick from Danny Graham and a Bradley Dack goal ensured Rovers claimed a 4-2 victory and the result heaped more pressure on Luhukay.

The Star's Dom Howson analyses the main talking points of the Championship encounter.

Key moment: Adam Reach's second half chance. The attacking midfielder latched on to Barry Bannan's fine through ball in the 50th minute but his low right foot shot from a narrow angle was expertly kept out by David Raya. If Wednesday had levelled things up, perhaps it would have swung the momentum their way.

Key man: Birthday boy Barry Bannan never shirked responsibility and always demanded the ball. He was, at times, careless in possession by his own high standards but he used his poise, balance and lovely footwork to create the Owls' second goal. Bannan, who turned 29 tofay, could hold his head up on another forgettable afternoon for Wednesday.

How the game was lost: Wednesday paid the price for another shambolic defensive performance. Rovers hat-trick hero Graham and Dack ran them ragged.

The Owls are too easy to play against and have the worst defensive record in the division. Opponents are not having to work hard to break them down. Their lack of organisation and solidity at the back is alarming.

Referee watch: Merseyside official Rob Jones handled the contest well. He let the game flow. Jones booked Bannan in the second half after the midfielder's crude challenge from behind on Rovers dangerman Dack.

Summary: Wednesday were justifiably booed off at half-time after failing to create a single opportunity.

Although they scored two goals after the restart, that should not paper over the cracks. Wednesday were ripped apart at the back and there were times when the Owls made Blackburn look like world-beaters.

The 3,500 plus travelling fans chanted 'We Want Jos Out' on several occasions in the second half. The pressure is mounting on Luhukay and the defeat leaves them only five points above the relegation zone.