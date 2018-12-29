Dom Howson’s big match breakdown: How Sheffield Wednesday fared against West Bromwich Albion

Sheffield Wednesday were cruelly denied a third straight Championship victory, with former Owls midfielder Chris Brunt scoring deep into added on time to help West Bromwich Albion secure a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns.

Brunt's close range strike cancelled out Atdhe Nuhiu's fifth minute opener. The hosts, who dominated the second half for long periods, also had Jay Rodriguez sent off after a challenge on Marco Matias in the second half.

The Star's Sheffield Wednesday writer Dom Howson identifies the key moments and periods of the match.

Key moment: When Rodriguez received the first red card of his career for a challenge on Marco Matias in the 65th minute. The WBA striker was adjudged to have stamped on Matias. Lee Bullen, the Owls caretaker boss, admitted he was "surprised" by the decision. "I thought it was a yellow," he said. His dismissal galvanised the Baggies, who were better with 10 men than when they had 11.

Key man: Michael Hector. He was sensational. The Chelsea loanee put in a commanding performance at the heart of Wednesday's rearguard. He was strong in the air and calm on the ball. Hector has been top-drawer since Bullen took over the reins.

How the match was drawn: Wednesday were well-organised, compact and limited the Championship's leading scorers to few clear-cut opportunities. Cameron Dawson, in for the rested Keiren Westwood, only had to make a couple of saves, including a brilliant one at full stretch to foil Hal Robson-Kanu. But one lapse in concentration deep into added on time cost them a third straight victory.

Referee watch: WBA plan on appealing referee Andy Davies' decision to send off Rodriguez. Replays clearly show there was contact from Rodriguez on Matias's leg. The Hampshire-based referee also cautioned Matias for dissent and he also booked Barry Bannan after his clumsy challenge on the dangerous Harvey Barnes near the edge of the penalty area as WBA piled the pressure on.

Summary: A draw was a fair result. It was a classic game of two halves.

Wednesday deservedly led at half-time and could have scored more than once as the Baggies failed to register a single shot on target.

WBA upped the ante after the restart and carried the greater attacking threat. They kept on going despite going down to 10 men, with Owls old boy Chris Brunt rescuing a point late on.

Nonetheless, it has been a good festive period for Wednesday. Seven points out of a possible nine is a good way to end a disappointing year. Bullen has tightened up their defence and restored some much-needed pride.