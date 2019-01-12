Dom Howson’s big match breakdown: How Sheffield Wednesday fared against Hull City

Lacklustre Sheffield Wednesday failed to register a single shot on target as Hull City cruised to a 3-0 win at the KCOM Stadium today.

Two goals from Jarrod Bowen and one from substitute Fraizer Campbell earned the Tigers a sixth straight victory.

Dom Howson's match breakdown

The Star's Sheffield Wednesday writer Dom Howson identifies the key moments of the contest.

KEY MOMENT: Bowen's opener. Wednesday were under the cosh for long periods in the first half but things perhaps could have been different had they gone in level at half-time. It would maybe have given the Owls an opportunity to regroup and change their tactics but Bowen's strike put the visitors further on the back foot.

KEY MAN: Keiren Westwood fully justified his recall in between the sticks. He produced a series of crucial saves in the opening 45 minutes to frustrate Hull. Westwood denied Hull dangerman Kamil Grosicki (2), Chris Martin and Markus Henriksen. Yes, he must share his fair share of the blame for the Tigers second as he brought down Chris Martin but Wednesday would have lost by a bigger margin had it not been for him. “Apart from Kieren (Westwood) making two, three or four saves, I can’t think of any positives," said caretaker boss Steve Agnew.

HOW THE MATCH WAS LOST: You have to hand it to Hull. They are the Championship's form team and on a great run. In Bowen and Grosicki, the Tigers have two top attacking talents at this level.

But this was Wednesday's worst performance for some time. Defensively they were ran ragged, the midfield was outfought and they lacked ideas going forwards.

REFEREE WATCH: Geoff Eltringham handled the Yorkshire derby well. His decision-making was spot on. He rightly awarded Hull a penalty after Westwood clumsily upended Martin. Westwood was yellow carded and Sam Hutchinson later joined him in the book after fouling Martin.

SUMMARY: A very poor afternoon for Wednesday. Individually and collectively they were second best. It was an abject showing.

“It was a disappointing afternoon and we didn’t deserve anything from the performance," said Agnew. “I couldn’t see many positive performances out there at all.

“The players are bitterly disappointed with the outcome and the result. They know we are new to it and we have to find out about each other.”