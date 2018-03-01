Do Sheffield Wednesday really have ‘so significant strengths’? - Owls fan’s column

There’s a great site called whoscored.com that gives you a breakdown of club statistics. I had a browse before writing this column to see if anything significant stood out about Sheffield Wednesday. The section called ‘Characteristics,’ certainly jumped off the page.

The section divides the team into their strengths and weaknesses. What you see on screen makes you realise how depressing our current situation is. Under weaknesses, The Owls’ are shown as weak at finishing scoring chances, aerial duels, avoiding individual errors, defending set pieces, avoiding fouling in dangerous areas, protecting the lead and stopping opponents from creating chances.

We are ‘very weak’ at defending against skilful players. Under strengths, it simply says, “Team has no significant strengths.” Someone pass the whiskey, please.

There were irrational calls for Jos Luhukay to go after our limp exit from the FA Cup on Tuesday evening. The honest question is, are some fans expecting anyone else to come in and miraculously makeover this team?

If the manager can’t put lipstick on the pig, then he’s not going to be able to put mascara, eyeshadow and a full face of foundation on it is he? We are inelegant in every aspect on the pitch. The stats provide the evidence in black and white. So what do we do? Much like the ‘Beast from the East’ storm, we just have to wait it out and don’t go out, and panic buy. It’s time for medium to long-term thinking. No more short-termism.

Chansiri’s plan of getting to the Premier League will expire this season; the new plan has far more financial consequences to consider.

Get the idea of £8m signings in the summer out of your head, our scouting system will no longer shop at Estée Lauder but B&M.

We don’t know how we will perform away at Bristol City on Saturday. The likelihood is that won’t be pretty with ‘no significant strengths’ in the team. Pig lipstick at the ready.