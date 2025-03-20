Djeidi Gassama's future and contract decisions - The All Wednesday Show

It’s getting to the time of the season where players have to be made on those Sheffield Wednesday players who are out of contract this summer.

For the first time in years we approach April with the Owls pretty certain about the division that they’re going to be in come August, and - on the face of it - it means that Wednesday can be a bit more proactive with their plans for the future. There is, however, the lingering question marks over Danny Röhl’s future, something that will have a large effect on what happens next.

In this week’s episode of the All Wednesday show we spoke to SWFC writer, Alex Miller, about the Steel City derby, those contract discussions, and one player in particular - Djeidi Gassama. Gassama is seen as a big asset for the club given his performances in recent months, and many are hoping that the club will make a move to improve his deal and keep him happy at Hillsborough.

