Sheffield Wednesday may well be able to name Di’Shon Bernard in their starting XI v Burnley, but another defender may miss out.

Bernard has been a key part of the Owls setup since joining them last season, and continued his form into the 2024/25 campaign, so when he withdrew from the recent Jamaica squad due to injury there were concerns that he may ended up facing a spell on the sidelines.

That doesn’t sound like it will be the case though, thankfully, with Danny Röhl saying that he’s ‘looked good’ out on the training pitch ahead of the Clarets’ visit, suggesting that he could well be in the mix when it comes to selecting the squad on Saturday.

“He looks better,” the Owls boss told the media. “After the tough week he felt something, and we had to pay attention to the risk. He had a small one, but he started to train, looked good when I saw him train today on the pitch. And I’m happy, of course.”

One defender may be missing, however, with experienced centre back, Michael Ihiekwe, a doubt for the game at Hillsborough due to a ‘small one’ that he’s picked up. No details were given with regards to when he might be back, but the Wednesday manager didn’t seem overly concerned on that front.

Röhl explained, “We have Michael Ihiekwe with a small one on his Achilles. We’ll see, it’s about managing the load at the moment - especially when you look ahead. That’s decision-making for this game or the next game.”

Wednesday take on Burnley at 3pm on Saturday as they look to carry on their form from before the international break by adding some more points to the board against a very strong opponent.