Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has reportedly missed out on a dream job after the appointment of a Manchester United coach was announced.

The 63-year-old, who also managed Sheffield United among a host of other clubs, took charge of 18 Owls matches in 2019 before leaving in controversial circumstances for his boyhood club Newcastle United.

His last job came at West Bromwich Albion, leaving the Hawthorns in October 2022. It was widely reported in the national media this week that he had held talks over a return to management with Jamaica, who hold the ambition of qualifying for the World Cup next time out.

The job, though, has gone to Steve McClaren. The former England boss last managed at QPR in 2019 but has since held senior coaching roles at Derby County and Manchester United. His return to international management comes after he presided over 18 matches with England between 2006 and 2007, leaving after the humiliation of a 3-2 Wembley defeat to Croatia confirmed they would not qualify for Euro 2008.

McClaren will preside over the immediate international career of Wednesday defender Di’Shon Bernard, who he will know from a brief time together at Old Trafford. Bernard is at the outset of a bright international career and started every game for his country at the Copa America earlier this summer.

“I am extremely proud and excited to take up the position of Head Coach for The Jamaica Men's National Team,” McClaren said in a statement confirming his appointment. “I had no hesitation in accepting a position that is ideally suited to me at this stage of my career.