Di'Shon Bernard surgery update revealed as Sheffield Wednesday man embarks on recovery
The 24-year-old is facing the prospect of recovery from his first major injury after going down with what was immediately identified as a serious issue in their defeat at West Bromwich Albion over the weekend. It was later confirmed that he would miss somewhere in the region of six months and that he would go under the knife on Thursday.
Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here
But there’s positive news. Posting on social media late on Thursday evening, Bernard wrote: “Tough one to take but this too shall pass! Surgery was a success and I would like to thank the surgeons, doctors and nurses. I appreciate all the kind messages from you guys. BigDish will be back soon!!”
Speaking after the Owls’ win at Swansea City earlier this week, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl confirmed The Star’s understanding that Bernard would be out for the rest of the season and made clear the club would support the Jamaica international though the long road to recovery.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
“It is his first operation and you never know what it means,” Röhl said. “From my experience the first one is always a little bit strange, you have it for the first one, the drugs and all these feelings. When you have more surgeries you get used to it but the first one is always nervous. Let’s see how it works and what they find. We will support him and we will find a solution.”