Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The talented Manchester United academy graduate has quickly developed fan favourite status at S6, making 24 appearances across all competitions since signing on a free transfer in the summer. The 23-year-old has started each of Wednesday's last seven matches with central defensive partners rotating around him as he grows into senior status within the squad.

Bernard's agency announced at the time of his signing that his was a one-year deal at S6, with speculation around whether the club had an extension clause on the contract which would allow them to trigger another year when his current deal expires in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Star, Bernard revealed that there was no such clause in his deal, meaning the Owls will have to negotiate a new contract to keep him at the club. It's a deal Röhl has every intention of making, the Jamaican international suggested, with preliminary conversations having taken place around his future. It seems likely Wednesday would face competition from other admirers given Bernard's quality and profile.

Asked where he sees things as they stand, Bernard said: "At the moment it's just about trying to play every game and at the end we can see what happens. I can't say what will happen, really, because I don't really know. I'm happy playing here under Danny. Since he has come here you can see that we're playing much better football and I'm really enjoying working under him. We'll see what happens.

"We've had conversations and in terms of my future he's keen to have me and to continue to work with me, so it's just ongoing conversations. There's nothing official just yet but we'll go forward with it and see what happens."