Vital contract detail in Sheffield Wednesday's ex-Man Utd defender revealed - Owls want to extend stay
Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has told Di'Shon Bernard he wants to keep him at the club beyond the expiry of his current contract.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The talented Manchester United academy graduate has quickly developed fan favourite status at S6, making 24 appearances across all competitions since signing on a free transfer in the summer. The 23-year-old has started each of Wednesday's last seven matches with central defensive partners rotating around him as he grows into senior status within the squad.
Bernard's agency announced at the time of his signing that his was a one-year deal at S6, with speculation around whether the club had an extension clause on the contract which would allow them to trigger another year when his current deal expires in the summer.
Speaking to The Star, Bernard revealed that there was no such clause in his deal, meaning the Owls will have to negotiate a new contract to keep him at the club. It's a deal Röhl has every intention of making, the Jamaican international suggested, with preliminary conversations having taken place around his future. It seems likely Wednesday would face competition from other admirers given Bernard's quality and profile.
Asked where he sees things as they stand, Bernard said: "At the moment it's just about trying to play every game and at the end we can see what happens. I can't say what will happen, really, because I don't really know. I'm happy playing here under Danny. Since he has come here you can see that we're playing much better football and I'm really enjoying working under him. We'll see what happens.
"We've had conversations and in terms of my future he's keen to have me and to continue to work with me, so it's just ongoing conversations. There's nothing official just yet but we'll go forward with it and see what happens."
Röhl has made clear the club will enter into formal negotiations with players he wishes to keep on at the club beyond the terms of their current deals once the January transfer window closes. The likes of Josh Windass, Barry Bannan, Marvin Johnson and Liam Palmer are among the other figures whose deals are coming to an end come the end of the season.