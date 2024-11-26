Di'Shon Bernard makes Sheffield Wednesday form admission ahead of Hull City clash

Popular Sheffield Wednesday defender Di’Shon Bernard believes his side can continue decent away form at his old club this evening - and get back to winning ways.

The Owls dominated much of their home clash with Cardiff City on Sunday but weren’t able to transfer that dominance into a win - a theme that has not been entirely uncommon at stages of this season. Bernard’s old loan side Hull City provide the next challenge, with horrid home form having taken them to just one win in their eight matches at the MKM Stadium.

Wednesday’s form on the road has been reasonable and they’ll be hoping to repeat their August Carabao Cup win on Humberside.

“I’ve played them a few times now,” Bernard told BBC Sheffield. “We’ve done it last time and got a win, it’s always nice going back to the MKM. It should be an interesting game and hopefully we can win... I don’t really know (why away from has been improved this year), we’ve done alright. Last season it was tough to get a win away, but this season we’ve gone out and pressed teams high and got results. Hopefully we can do that again.”

With 54 appearances to his name and a long-term contract signed through to 2027, Bernard looks to be a player likely to play a big part in the next stage of the Owls’ continued plan under Danny Röhl. He followed his manager’s lead in pointing out their performances have not always matched up with results - and admitted his form has picked up from a place he wasn’t satisfied with early on in the campaign.

“Obviously the way the game was, I thought we dominated them from kick-off to the last whistle to be honest. We kept the attacks up and looked dangerous throughout, we were just unlucky not to put the ball in the back of the net. If we can keep the same performance on Tuesday then we can get on the end of things and score a few more goals.

“I wasn’t happy the way I started, I wasn’t quite up to speed. I never had the full pre-season but I’m feeling a lot better and a lot more confident in my performances now. I’m looking much better on the ball and much better defensively. For me it’s about keeping my head down and hopefully we stay consistent with these performances.”