Henrik Pedersen has made clear the comeback mission of defender Di’Shon Bernard is still some way from completion - with the club very much looking forward to his return to action.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jamaica international suffered a serious knee injury in defeat at West Brom back in February and underwent surgery soon afterwards. Bernard has been the subject of a detailed and prolonged rehabilitation programme since and is a regular feature at Middlewood Road, though he is some still way off a return to contention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was known at the outset that any involvement in pre-season or the early weeks of the 2025/26 campaign were hopeful and there has been no suggestion of any major setback in Bernard’s recovery.

Steve Ellis

“I cannot say exactly,” Pedersen said when asked on any timescale on his return to contention. “It's going really, really well, but it is still a long time before he can play. And we are really looking forward to having him back.”

Wednesday lined up with a back three of Dominic Iorfa, Gabriel Otegbayo and Max Lowe in their season opener at Leicester City over the weekend and defence is one of many positions the Owls are looking to strengthen despite stringent restrictions on incoming business. The Star reported on Tuesday that exploratory talks were being had around a potential deal for former Leeds United man Liam Cooper, while other unknown targets are likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having signed on free agent terms following the closure of his Manchester United contract in the summer of 2023, Bernard played out his initial one-year deal with the Owls before re-signing to a deal that stands to take his time at Hillsborough to the summer of 2027.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday contract walkout latest as Max Lowe makes major decision