Di'Shon Bernard wait to go on with Sheffield Wednesday 'looking forward' to comeback
The Jamaica international suffered a serious knee injury in defeat at West Brom back in February and underwent surgery soon afterwards. Bernard has been the subject of a detailed and prolonged rehabilitation programme since and is a regular feature at Middlewood Road, though he is some still way off a return to contention.
It was known at the outset that any involvement in pre-season or the early weeks of the 2025/26 campaign were hopeful and there has been no suggestion of any major setback in Bernard’s recovery.
“I cannot say exactly,” Pedersen said when asked on any timescale on his return to contention. “It's going really, really well, but it is still a long time before he can play. And we are really looking forward to having him back.”
Wednesday lined up with a back three of Dominic Iorfa, Gabriel Otegbayo and Max Lowe in their season opener at Leicester City over the weekend and defence is one of many positions the Owls are looking to strengthen despite stringent restrictions on incoming business. The Star reported on Tuesday that exploratory talks were being had around a potential deal for former Leeds United man Liam Cooper, while other unknown targets are likely.
Having signed on free agent terms following the closure of his Manchester United contract in the summer of 2023, Bernard played out his initial one-year deal with the Owls before re-signing to a deal that stands to take his time at Hillsborough to the summer of 2027.