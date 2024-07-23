Di'Shon Bernard explains delay in Sheffield Wednesday decision - and sends message to Owls fans
The defender has had a busy summer. After a standout campaign for the Owls he saw his contract expire not long after he turned out for his country in their World Cup Qualifiers, and during the Copa America, leaving plenty of question marks over where he would be playing his football come the start of the 2024/25 season.
Wednesdayites were hopeful of him staying, and Danny Röhl was eager to make it happen, but as the weeks went on there was concern from supporters that he may have taken up another option elsewhere. The decision, he says, was one that he had to get right given his age, and he thinks he did.
“I’m 23 now, so as a free agent there was a lot to think about,” the Reggae Boy told The Star. “It’s a pivotal time in my career, so I had to weigh up my options and make sure I’m making the right choices for myself - I thought that this one was definitely the one…
“The long-term deal makes the summers less stressful! It’s been two summers in a row now where I’ve been a free agent, so it’s better to have a home and be settled. It makes it easier for me to just go on and enjoy my football.”
Of course Röhl played a big part in his choice, as did the club’s ambition under him, but Bernard also wanted to point out that the reception he’s received from the fanbase most definitely played a part too.
With a grin he said, “Sometimes I think, ‘Why do they love me so much? I’ve not even scored a goal’. But they’ve been amazing, ever since I joined. They’ve been amazing with my family when they’ve come to watch, and been really nice to them. So credit to them, I appreciate them a lot.
"Over the summer I was getting a lot of messages asking me to come back, to not leave, and that also helped make it an easy decision as well.”
