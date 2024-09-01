Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Neil Harris says he saw ‘a Millwall identity’ from his team as they demolished Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The Lions saw off the Owls at the Den this weekend with a 3-0 win on home soil that made it three defeats in a row - resulting in Wednesday dropping to 20th in the Championship table - and it’s now nine goals conceded in the Championship since Wednesday were last able to find the back of the net.

For Millwall it was the perfect afternoon as new signing, Josh Coburn, made an immediate impact in his debut game, but it wasn’t just his performance that pleased the manager of the hosts as they saw off Danny Röhl’s outfit in Bermondsey.

“Tuesday was tough,” Harris told the media. “I picked a team that I didn’t want to pick but thought I had to. I didn’t get too excited or too low or anything like that. I knew once we got Josh Coburn in, we would have a different identity... I said after Leyton Orient that I didn’t recognise my team – I didn’t see a Millwall identity on the pitch. Today, I did.

“That’s the importance of having a number nine that you can play up to and get around. Tom Bradshaw has done that so effectively for a long time for us. Ultimately, I thought Josh gave everyone belief and confidence...

“We felt robbed that we didn’t have more points (after the first three games). Today was about putting that right, and I felt we had an all-round performance today.”

Wednesday head into the international break knowing that a win over Queens Park Rangers on home soil has now gained further importance, with Röhl having a couple of weeks to impart his ways into the side before that fixture takes place.